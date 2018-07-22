Ferris, Edith, - 93, of Frederick, MD, passed away on July 17. Born on December 29, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. Paul and Frances Gillan Paul. She was the wife of the late William B. Ferris. Beloved mother to daughters Michele Ferris Hansen and Maureen Pepson (David); a son Michael Ferris (Gail) Devoted grandmother to Erik Hansen, Michael Pepson and Jen Pepson Elwood (Jon). A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 27 at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 N Cove Rd, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109. Interment will be with her husband in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
