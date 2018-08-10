Ferroni, Clara Marie (nee Meloni) , - of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on August 6, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. As a first generation Italian American, Clara learned the value of hard work by doing many jobs to help support her family during the depression. In 1946 she married Joseph Ferroni the love of her life and together they went on to run a successful grocery store and butcher shop in South Philadelphia. In 1971 Clara and Joe moved full time to Sea Isle City NJ when they became the owners of the Ocean Drive Bar and Restaurant for the next 15 years. For Clara the best thing in life was loving and enjoying the company of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her extended family. Pre deceased by her husband Joseph Ferroni she is survived by her son Dr. Joseph Ferroni (Fran) and her daughter Linda (John) Kemmerer, her grandchildren Danielle (David) Dodman, Joseph (Marianne) Ferroni, Dr. Matthew (Kelly) Ferroni, Gregory Ferroni, Gabriela Ferroni and John III and Gillian Kemmerer, her great grandchildren Elizabeth and James Dodman and Mary Margaret Ferroni. She is also survived by her sister in law Norma Christopher and by her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral on SATURDAY Morning from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow viewing at 11:00am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. ARR Pennsylvania Burial Co., Inc.
