Fertsch, James Robert "Jamie", - 25, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, went home to the Lord suddenly on March 19th, 2020. He is survived by his parents Robert & Cynthia Fertsch, along with his sisters, Holly and Sarah Fertsch, his grandparents Charles and Gabriella Christy along with many uncles, aunts and cousins. Jamie was loved and cherished by his family. He was well known and loved in his community. Jamie had special needs including autism that made daily life hard for him. But everyday he tried his best. He loved his family and his dogs deeply. His smile and sweet nature captivated the hearts of many. His favorite places were Dunkin Donuts, Dog Beach and the Ocean City boardwalk. He was the inspiration behind Heart of Surfing, a nonprofit organization that takes kids with special needs surfing, along with other recreational activities. Jamie loved to draw. He created characters and made up movies that were special to him. In his 25 years, he touched people deeply. He taught us to be brave, kinder and gentler. May God Bless Jamie and hold him close. A private service will be held for immediate family. A public Memorial Mass to Celebrate Jamie's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Heart of Surfing. Condolences and information about the future service will be available at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

