Feussner, Neal W., - 59, of Linwood, passed away on Wednesday, Oct 16 at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Neal was born on November 17, 1959 to Carolyn and Frank Feussner in Long Branch, NJ. He lived most of his life in Linwood and attended Linwood public schools. Neal was a hard charging young man who played football with passion on the fields of his high school, Mainland Regional. He loved to ski the mountain trails of Vermont and brought his big heart to everyone he encountered. Neal worked in the marine industry, repairing and delivering boats from New England, Florida, and beyond, predominantly with his friend Captain Joe Walker. Neal was a kind and generous man. He loved animals and the outdoors, spending many hours at Birch Grove Park. He loved cars and was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved Eagles. He is survived by his mother Carol, sister Ellen Vail (Steve), brother Jeff (Sally), and nephew Justin Feussner (Tiffany) and their twin sons. Arrangements and services at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield on December 10th at 11AM

