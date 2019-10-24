Feussner, Neal W., - 59, of Linwood, passed away on Wednesday, Oct 16 at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Neal was born on November 17, 1959 to Carolyn and Frank Feussner in Long Branch, NJ. He lived most of his life in Linwood and attended Linwood public schools. Neal was a hard charging young man who played football with passion on the fields of his high school, Mainland Regional. He loved to ski the mountain trails of Vermont and brought his big heart to everyone he encountered. Neal worked in the marine industry, repairing and delivering boats from New England, Florida, and beyond, predominantly with his friend Captain Joe Walker. Neal was a kind and generous man. He loved animals and the outdoors, spending many hours at Birch Grove Park. He loved cars and was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved Eagles. He is survived by his mother Carol, sister Ellen Vail (Steve), brother Jeff (Sally), and nephew Justin Feussner (Tiffany) and their twin sons. Arrangements and services at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield on December 10th at 11AM
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Guest hurt on ride at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Atlantic City police remove body from water
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
PLAN A CRUISE MONTH IN OCT. 2019! Now is the time to deposit next years cruise! Best Selecti…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.