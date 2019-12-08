Feussner, Neal, - 59, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Oct 16 at Jefferson University Hospital. He is survived by his mother, Carol Feussner; brother, Jeff Feussner (Sally), his sister Ellen Vail (Steve) and nephew Justin Feussner (Tiffany). A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 10th at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ.

