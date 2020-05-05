Fidler, Dorothy Adams ("Dot" or "Dottie"), - 97, of Mays Landing, passed away on April 27, 2020. Dorothy earned her BA in Journalism and worked as a freelance journalist. On February 3, 1951 she married the love of her life Robert Kent Fidler (Bob) and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage for 62 years. They enjoyed their last years together in at the Oaks of Mays Landing. They were predeceased by their son, Kent, who was born with special needs. Dot was devoted to his care and was active in advocating for the rights of the people with handicaps. Dot loved nature, animals, music and people. She will be dearly remembered for her genuine interest and concern for others and her welcoming and generous ways and her regular correspondence with family and friends. If you would like to honor Dot's memory in a tangible way, please consider a donation to the ministry that cared for her and brought her through the difficult transitions of aging alone with love and grace. Your gift will allow this love to continue reaching out to others who are alone. Make checks payable to St. Vincent de Paul Church with memo: Share the Care Ministry / Dorothy Fidler and mail to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Fidler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

