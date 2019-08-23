Fields, Neico Octavia, - 45, of Pleasantville, Neico Octavia Fields was born on January 2, 1974, in Atlantic City New Jersey to Jean Beatty and Charles Fields. A woman of many words Neico was fun and very outgoing. To know Neico was to love Neico. Neico was a very Charismatic Women. A loving Daughter, Sister, Mother, and Grandmother. Loving the precious part of life, she found peace in calling her Mother every day. Some would say that Neico was a food critic however Taco Bell was her restaurant of choice. She was a little Rascal with a big heart! Neico attended Egg Harbor Township School systems, then attended Job Corp in the early '90s, specializing in the Culinary Industry. Health issues prevented Neico from working early in her life. However, this did not stop her drive and determination to do whatever she wanted. Neico leaves to cherish her memory; Her Mother Jean Beatty of Northfield, New Jersey and her Father Charles Fields (Ruby) of Egg Harbor Township New Jersey. Two Daughters - Aja Fields, of Patterson, New Jersey. And Thaila Fields-Sessoms of Northfield, New Jersey. Four Grandchildren - Kali, Akeemi, Mustafa and Alaya of Patterson, New Jersey. Three Sisters April Kendricks of Absecon, New Jersey. Tititia Plummer of Northfield, New Jersey and Patricia Crocker of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Two Brothers Rhundy Kendricks of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Robert Crocker of Chicago, Illinois and One Step-brother Charles Fields Jr. of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins and other family and friends. Preceded in death Neico's Sister the late Deborah Ann Kendricks. Grandparents the Late Hazel L White and Robert White and Florence Burnette. Viewing services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9 AM until 10 AM. Funeral services at 10 AM, at The Lighthouse Community Church 1311 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ. Burial: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St., Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.