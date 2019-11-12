Fierro, Robert D., - 81, of Wildwood Crest, died on Monday, November 4th, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, he's been a resident of Wildwood Crest for the past 49 years. He was a history teacher for the Wildwood Board of Education for 32 years, retiring kin 2003. Dear uncle of James Di Cerbo. Chapel service was held on Tuesday 11/12/2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com
