Fietkiewicz, Frances J., - 86, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was very active with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and worked in the rectory for many years. She loved to travel with her husband and the two had been around the world. She is a member of the American Legion Post #28 Ladies' Auxiliary. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Robert. Frances is survived by her children, Robert (Ziggy), Ann Arena (Don Kleinschmidt), John, and Patricia; grandchildren, Jocelyn and Heather. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4th at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and on Friday, April 5th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 519 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. For directions or condolence, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201.
