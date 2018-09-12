Figueiredo, Maria Rita, - 57, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 7, 2018. Of Sicilian descent, Maria was first-generation born and raised in the United States in Elizabeth, NJ. She moved to Little Egg Harbor in 1984 after she married. Her most recent employment was as a Secretary to the Assistant Principal at Pinelands Regional Junior High School. Maria enjoyed going out, spending time with her friends and family, and had a strong faith. When her children were younger, she was dedicated to attending their dance and sporting events. She loved to cook, bake, and watch movies. Predeceased by her parents Carmelo and Ninetta Reina, she is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Daniel M. Figueiredo, son Daniel R. Figueiredo of Little Egg Harbor, daughter Michelle A. Figueiredo of Philadelphia, PA, and her beloved dog, Lola. Viewing hours will be on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5pm to 9pm and Thursday from 9:30am to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd. Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 13, at 11:00am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Rd. Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. For driving directions or to send condolences, please visit www.maxwellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.
