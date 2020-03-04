Figueras, Tanya Iris, - 47, of Cape May Court House, A legend in her own right, Tanya Iris Figueras passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. To everyone who crossed her path in her 47 years on this earth, her free spirit and humor were utterly contagious. Her wit was as taut as her curly brown locks she inherited from her mother, Kathleen Marie Figueras, whom she always considered her angel in heaven. "You are my sunshine" was the song Kathy sang to Tanya as a child that lived with her during life's trials and tribulations. Tanya sweetly passed that tradition onto her two children that proceed her, daughter Tori Null and son Joey Hanners; whom she loved so much. No matter the occasion, Tanya's personality would "make anyone happy when skies are grey." Tanya is also proceeded by her father, Juan "Buddy" Figueras. Her brothers, Justice and Michael Figueras remain at the core of the infamous "Fig" sibling trio and live on to carry the legacy of their beloved sister, their "Figette." And her 'brother from another mother,' Jason Clark. Her cousins, April and Maryjane Nordaby were more like sisters who rode life's wild journeys alongside Tanya since childhood and will always remember her fierce will that made her so unique. Tanya was ever loved by her soulmate Billy Null; and was always comforted by her dearest "Auntie M," Maureen Nordaby and angel here on earth Kathy "Kitty Kat" Klotz. Tanya paved her own path and lived in a world were rules were meant to be broken. Her generosity, charm and big heart left an imprint on this world that will never be forgotten. The Celebration of Life will be held this Friday, March 6th, 11 am-1 pm at: Ingersoll Greenwood: 1201 Central Ave North Wildwood NJ 08260 (609-522-2121). In lieu of cards and flowers, the family invites people to donate to Tanya Figueras Memorial Fund (@gofundme) benefiting her greatest legacy, Tori and Joey. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
1201 Central Ave.,
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.