Filipczak, Henry "Hank", - was born to Walter Filipczak and Karolina Wolczk in the Polish neighborhood of Bridesburg in Philadelphia in 1924. He grew up with his older brother Ted and would help at the family bar when he was young. During WW2 he joined the Fighting 517th Parachute Infantry Regiment. With his regimen he fought up the boot of Italy before beginning Operation Dragoon to jump into Southern France. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium where he was wounded in heavy fighting and casualties. He received a purple heat and was also awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. Hank returned to his Philadelphia neighborhood after the war. It was there that he met his wife Albina. Never a regular church goer before he saw her in the neighborhood and found out she was part of the choir. He attended church next Sunday at St. Valentine's and waited to meet her at the bottom of the stairs. He always said it was like an angle coming down the stairs and she thought to herself "Who is that!" They married in 1945 and were inseparable until her death in 2017 after 62 years of marriage. Their love was an example to all that ever knew them. He went to the technical school and started working for the federal government as a program and budget analyst. He worked outside of DC for a short time but the bulk of his career was spent with the FAA tech Center in southern New Jersey. He retired in 1979. Hank will be remembered most as a devoted family man. From the time he had his first grandchild on most people knew him as Pop-Pop. He was the consummate host who always had your favorite drink or food ready waiting for you. Keen fisherman, skilled softball player and sharp pinochle player he was one of kind and will be missed by his family. He is survived by his son Robert Filipczak and daughter Lynn (Filipczak) Wheeler; grandchildren Rebecca Filipczak, Laurel (Filipczak) Braida, Bonnie (Filipczak) Hamilton, Greg Wheller, and Katherine Wheeler; as well as great grandchildren Zachary Marshall, Jace Filipczak, Elise Srsic, Carolyn Braida, Timothy Hamilton, Charlotte Hamilton and Cameron Wheeler. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Hanks's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the Jeffries and Keates from 1:30pm until time of service. Interment will be at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memory of Hank please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com. Services entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
