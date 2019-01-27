Fillyaw, Robert Murphy, - 66, of Linwood, died on January 24, 2019 in Galloway, NJ. Born in Teaneck, NJ on August 18, 1952, he was the son of the late Eleanor (Garvey) Fillyaw and the late Ervin Murphy Fillyaw. The family moved to Edison, NJ in 1962 where Robert graduated from J.P Stevens High School in 1973. He is survived by his brother, Michael Fillyaw and his wife Kathleen of Scarborough ME; his sister Mary Anne Fillyaw and her husband Robert Meek of Mays Landing, NJ; his niece Christine Fillyaw and her husband Travis Lawson of Portland, ME; his nephew Mike Fillyaw and his wife Sparsha Saha of Somerville, MA; and many cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield. There are no visiting hours. He will be buried with his parents at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can contribute in Robert's memory to: Easter Seals New Jersey 25 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 600, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.