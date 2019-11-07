Filoon, Sonia (Burkhart), - 91, Passed peacefully at home, at sunset on November 2, 2019 after 'failing all of the tests" her doctors ordered. Born in Philadelphia, Sonia moved to Atlantic City 1967 and flourished here. She sold real estate and was an early house flipper to support her family. She also loved to fish and many times was the only one catching fish. She was creative and never bored and love to decorate her floor at the Best of Life with her friends. Sonia was predeceased by her husband Jack, after 40 years of marriage. They were made for each other, loved life and loved to laugh. They worked hard and were able to play hard in Key Colony Beach, Key West and wherever they travelled made many friends. Sonia & Jack rented bikes and beach equipment on 5 AC casino beaches for many years. They were on the boardwalk all day, all summer long for many years. They hired many local kids to work on the beach and these young, strong kids were surprised to see Sonia and Jack working hard alongside them. They were all about providing a service and even rented out a grandson to play on the beach with an only child of customers from Caesars'. In recent years Sonia was active on Facebook, keeping in touch with friends and family. She was a great story teller and loved to add her comments. Sonia is survived by her daughters Kathy Burke Wohlman, Pat Meyer (Burke) and Sue Capille (Burke) and Jacquelin Callan (Ed), Bob Filoon (Kathy), John Filoon (Colette), Ruthie Alamia (Filoon) and predeceased by Paul Filoon (Cindy), 16 surviving grandchildren, Predeceased by their angel Melissa Alamia, and 20 great-grandchildren. Thanks to Holy Redeemer nurses for their support. Sonia requested a party at Sofia's Restaurant on Amherst Avenue in Margate on Saturday, November 9 from 1 - 3, for friends and family. Please join us. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.