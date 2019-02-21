Fink Jr., Frederick Arthur, - 77, of Ellicott City, On Friday, February 8, 2019, of Ellicott City. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara A. Jahnigen , loving father of Jeff Fink, Scott Fink, (Monica), and Julie Southard (John); cherished grandfather of nine; and brother of his twin, Robert Fink and siblings Barbara Tapply, Walter Fink and Helen Fink. Fred was the son of his late parents; Dorothy Redden Fink and Frederick Arthur Fink Sr and was raised in Stone Harbor, NJ, graduated from Trenton State College and had been a commander in the United States Navy. A memorial service was held on February 10th at HARRY H. WITZE'S FAMILIY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Wasington, D.C. 20090-6929 or online at www.aspca.org.
