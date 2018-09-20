Finkelson, Jacqueline W., - 91, of Ventnor, Determined to stay with us forever at her perpetual 39 years old, Jacquie, our beloved, feisty, one-of-a-kind matriarch unfortunately did not succeed. She passed away at Seashore Gardens, in Galloway, peacefully, calmly, and with a smile on her face thinking of her greatest worldly possessions: her grandchildren and great-grandson. Her family was immeasurably comforted by the continuous, compassionate attention that Jacquie received at Seashore Gardens during the past four years. Yak, as she was affectionately known by her family given her propensity to do so at length, was born in West Philadelphia and grew up during the Great Depression. This era and its experiences led her to a life characterized by frugality, hard work, saving, and frequent worry. Jacquie was active in the Jewish community, studied and enjoyed "the arts", was an avid (understatement) reader and a passionate volunteer. In 1950, Jacquie married Mathew J. (now deceased), and, much to the shock and dismay of their parents and relatives, in the early 1960's they moved to what that older, elitist Philadelphian generation considered to be the barren, uncivilized Jersey Shore town of Ventnor. "How are your children ever going to get an education, let alone find anyone worthy to marry down there?!"...That move was one of the best decisions that the couple ever made; in that location, their family flourished, received excellent educations, and went on to establish a love for the outdoors, their numerous dear friends, and the amazingly vibrant community. In their later years, Mat and Jacquie presided over the Avolyn Avenue beach block with protective eyes. When her grandchildren appeared Yak's name changed once again to her most prized one: Mom Mom. Mom Mom, the original "foodie", was never happier than during the 30 plus years of summers she spent full-time in her kitchen whipping up an endless menu of delicious, intricately prepared gourmet selections with ease. She made sure everyone had whatever meal they wanted (and whatever oddity, to them, she fervently insisted they MUST enjoy) and even personally delivered it beachside upon a grandchild's request. Her family knew that her time was limited when she began to give away her clutched close-to-her-chest recipes, and she no longer had the desire to prepare her famous Mickey waffles, decadent dark chocolate only desserts, never-dry brisket, summer gazpacho, chicken soup with assured healing powers, or anything else. Jacquie will be forever loved, remembered, and appreciated for her uniqueness by her close children, who live at The Shore: Dr. Mathew & SindyJoy Finkelson and Jodi & Charles Finkelson-Reece and her much beloved grandchildren: Erica & Zach Lev of Brooklyn & Southold, NY, Jessica & Jonathan and son, Noah Sam Newberg of Miami Beach, FL, Jeremy Finkelson-Reece and Mathew Dean Finkelson-Reece, both of that barren, uncivilized place, Philadelphia. Services & interment were private. Gracious gifts in Jacquie's memory can be made to Seashore Gardens, Congregation Beth Israel, The Shirley Mae Michael J. Cancer Fund or The AtlantiCare Foundation. The family will happily be receiving friends at The Finkelson-Reece Margate home Friday afternoon from 3pm on. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.