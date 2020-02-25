Finn, Robert M., - 92, of North Wildwood, New Jersey passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA he has been a local resident for the past 32 years. Bob was a proud Veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II. He retired from Boilermaker's Local#13 after 40 years. A member of V.F.W. Post 5941 and the North Wildwood Democratic Club. Bob is predeceased by his wife, Ellen (Smith) and Son, Michael. Devoted father of Robert (Deborah) and Noreen. Loving Poppop to Gary Lee (Lauren), Bobby (Anne) and Brigid. Proud Great Poppop to Thomas Staszak, Sean Staszak, Delaney, Madison and Ruby. Sadly missed by a very special Lady in his life, Mary Henderson. Also, many friends and neighbors who he touched their lives in many ways. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to: Little Flower Catholic High School, 1000 W. Lycoming Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140 ~ Attn: Sr. Joan Ames, IHM would be appreciated since Bob often spoke of going to their first prom. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

