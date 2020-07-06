Fiore, Bogwen H., - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Bogwen was married to Ronald Fiore, her loving husband of 64 years. After beginning their lives together in Nevada, they relocated to Egg Harbor Township, NJ where they resided for 41 years. Bogwen leaves behind her beloved husband, Ronald Fiore; and dearest sons Ronald (Sandra) and David (Katherine). Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home

