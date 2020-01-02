Fiore, Joseph A., - of Somers Point, NJ, was swept away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30th. Born March 5th, 1939 in Atlantic City to Carmine and Rose A. Fiore (nee Vettese). Joe grew up in Hammonton, NJ, spent his early years working on the family blueberry farm. He graduated from Hammonton High School, Class of 1958. Active in school athletics, especially football and boxing, and school activities. He was vice-president of the class of 1958. He then graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors Degree in Natural Science. Active in college athletics, soccer, and R.O.T.C. programs. Officer in Kappa Sigma Upsilon fraternity. Later attended Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Sciences and received certification in Industrial Pharmacy, became a member of The American Pharmacist Association; (APhA). Employed by Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton, NJ. Began as a Quality Control Chemist and later promoted to a Research and Development chemist. Worked at Whitehall for fourteen years. Employed by Tony Marts Incorporated in Somers Point, NJ as General Manager in the 1970s. Started his career in gaming in 1978. Employed by Bally's Park Place Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. Began as a Crap's dealer and was promoted to a table games manager. Became a Craps instructor. Worked at Bally's Park Place for thirteen years. Employed by Atlantic City Coins and Slots, Inc. located in Pleasantville, NJ. Worked on progressive gaming (I.G.T) systems throughout Atlantic City Casinos. Later employed by Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Worked in slot operations, assigned to special projects, attended A.C.C.C, and enrolled in Microsoft certification program. Became a member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, USA (I.T.E.E). Worked at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort for sixteen years. Attended South Jersey career center in Hammonton, NJ. Became a certified Allied Health Specialist. Became a Pharmacy Technician instructor, teaching pharmacy technicians and medical assistant students. In semi-retirement, he was employed as a substitute teacher at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, NJ and Charter Tech High School of the Performing Arts in Somers Point, NJ. Joe was a Master Mason of M.B. Taylor Lodge No. 141, Hammonton, NJ. Also, an ancient accepted Scottist Rite Mason (32') of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA. Also a member of National Healthcare Assoc. (NHA) and International Brother of Teamsters Lodge 858. He was predeceased by his parents Carmine Fiore and Rose A. Fiore (nee Vettese), and sisters Lucy Ann Rubba and Gloria Fiore. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Marie Gaglio-Fiore, who never left his side. Survived by his sons Joseph A. Fiore, Jr. (Hyon Hail) of Germany, and Jeffrey W. Fiore (Hai) of Bakersfield, CA. Also survived by his grandchildren Joshua, Jade, Crystal and Sophia. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 4th from 1-2pm, followed by a 2pm service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. The family asks that any contribution in his memory by made to the charity of your choice and requests that you perform acts of a kindness that God and you will know. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
