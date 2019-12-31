Fiore, Michael A., - 78, of Indian Trail, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born May 10th 1941, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Michael attended Saint Nicholas school in Atlantic City and Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach NJ. He went on to graduate from Holy Spirit High School where he was an amazing athlete and lettered in three Varsity sports; football, basketball and baseball. Michael attended Villanova University and later returned home to Atlantic City to help manage the family businesses at the Penn Atlantic Hotel, home of the famous Riptide Room Restaurant, and later, Hackney's Restaurant. Michael moved to the hotel business in 1974 and joined the management team at the Dennis and Shelburne Hotels in Atlantic City where he hosted many a sleepover with his children. In his youth he served on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol and was so proud to represent Atlantic City in the South Jersey rowing championships in 1962. Mike was a longtime avid squash player with the Atlantic City Squash Club, where he earned the moniker of "mad dog". He eventually settled in Seaview Harbor, Longport, where he spent many happy days fishing, boating and watching sunsets with his family. Michael began a career in sales in the late '70s with Allied Beverage where he was a valued employee and top salesperson in the state for over 35 years. When he retired in 2017, he relocated to North Carolina where he spent his days relaxing and enjoying his family. Michael is survived by his wife Kathleen of 27 years, his children, Susan G. Fiore of Larchmont, NY, Michael T. Fiore and his wife Pamela (nee Case) of Tustin Ranch, CA, Thomas E. Fiore and his wife Nikki (nee Hirsch) of Linwood, NJ, and Kevin M. Scott and his wife Sherry (nee Wyatt) of Linwood, NJ and Lindsay Papazis (nee Biggans) and her husband Lambros of Indian Trail, NC. Michael loved, spoiled, and enjoyed his eleven grandchildren; Shelbi Soder, Alexandria Patti, Cassidy Scott, Sydney Soder, Victoria Patti, Ernest Patti, Michael Soder, Finegan Fiore, Thanasi Papazis, Keira Papazis, and Ava Papazis. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael J. & Catherine Fiore, (nee Georgetti), his daughter Christine Fiore-Soder, and his sister Joan Steelman. Michael cherished the ocean and on it found solace enjoying many days on the South Jersey waterways. He was happiest boating and fishing with his sons and grandsons. Michael had such a passion for his career in the spirits and wine industry. He had a love for life, family and friends, most especially, entertaining family in his home. He was extremely proud of each and every one of his children and grandchildren for the strong and loving people they have become. His influence on the family was a constant throughout his life and he was forever proud of their strong admiration and love for him. He will be forever missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3rd, Our Lady of Sorrows, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ from 9:30-11:00AM with Mass beginning at 11:00AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association @ www2.heart.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
