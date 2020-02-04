Fiorentino, Mark William, - 57, of Blue Anchor, NJ passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Cooper Hospital in Camden. Beloved son of Lois C. (nee Monroe) and the late Nick H. Fiorentino. Loving father of Danielle Whisler. Dear brother of Christopher (Sherri) Fiorentino, Judith (the late Bill) Arndt, Gail (Chuck) Duckett, Lisa (Albert) Phillips, and Susan (Albert) Siedlecki. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Mark resided in Blue Anchor, NJ most of his life. He was the owner/operator of Fiorentino's Farm Market. Mark enjoyed golfing and playing poker. He also enjoyed driving his work trucks to pickup the produce and making deals for the business. Mark's family was the most important part of his life. His daughter Danielle meant the world to him. His nieces and nephews were very close to him, and he treated them as though they were his own children. Mark was always there to help those he loved whenever it was needed. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Christ the Redeemer Parish Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cedar Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, https://foundation.cooperhealth.org/join-the-fight, or the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
