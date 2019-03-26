Fiorucci,, Louis A., Sr., - 88, of Rio Grande, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Cape Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 30, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Alfonso Fiorucci, Sr., and Louise Carpinella Fiorucci. Upon graduating Germantown High School in 1947, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1947 to 1951, becoming an electrician's mate on the U.S.S. Tarawa. After his service in the Navy, he attended school to further his skills as an electrician. It was at this time in the 1950s, he moved to Avalon, NJ. There he became active with the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department, worked a while for the Borough of Avalon, and for several electrical contractors. He also met the love of his life, Virginia Grace Van Leer, to whom he was happily married for over 50 years until her passing in 2013. Lou would later work for Scott Paper Company until his retirement. Lou could be found frequenting the numerous dollar stores and bulk warehouse stores stocking up for the apocalypse or just anything that he "could use some day". He became involved making ceramic and plaster of Paris items and crafts that he would donate to charities or give as gifts to friends and family. He enjoyed people and would attend the various dinner theatres that were playing at the time with his wife and friends. He would also spend his summers working part time at the Beachcomber Motel for many years. A football fan in general, Lou would enjoy watching a game on television, no matter who was playing, though he did have a strong affection for the hometown Philadelphia Eagles. He got the most enjoyment however, from being a husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. From loading the grandchildren into the wagon for a ride up to Carol's Custard, slipping any child visiting with all the candy they could handle, practical jokes on visiting cousins and friends, or just dispensing some fatherly advice or wisdom, he will be missed by many. Lou is survived by his children, son, Louis, Jr., and wife Gloria, of New Castle, DE; son, Michael J. and his wife Merideth, of Cape May Court House, NJ; daughter, Virginia G. Westerland and her husband, Wayne, of Rio Grande, NJ; son, Matthew M., and his wife, Jennifer, of Rio Grande, NJ; grandchildren, Louis, Nicole, Michaela and her husband, Tyler, Wayne, Drew, Emma, and Mason; brothers, Alfonso Fiorucci, Jr., and his wife Dianna, of Louisville, KY and Albert Fiorucci, of Cape May Court House, NJ; sisters, Josephine Pace, of Philadelphia, PA, Connie Lott and her husband, Don, of Glenside, PA, and Maryanne Ryder, and her husband, Howard, of Abingdon, PA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who spent time at the house and were treated with warmth and welcomed as if they were his own. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Grace Van Leer Fiorucci, and several brothers and sisters in law, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Friends and family may visit one-hour prior beginning at 10AM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "Deborah Heart and Lung Center", 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015, or "Avalon Volunteer Fire Department", PO Box 331, Avalon, NJ 08202. To send an online condolence, please visit www.radzieta.com
