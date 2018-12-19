Firmani, Joseph F., - 75, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa he had lived many years in Vineland before moving to Ocean City 30 years ago. Mr. Firmani was an Operations Executive in the trucking industry for many years before his retirement. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus in Vineland and Ocean City had served on Camden Diocese school board. He worked for the Ocean City golf course a job which he enjoyed. Surviving are his wife: Ruth Ann (nee Rosica) Firmani, a daughter: Helen (Chris) Barrott, two sons: Joseph (Meredith) Firmani and Thomas (Rebecca) Firmani. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Anthony, Ava, J. C., Isabelle, Vivian and a sister: Margaret Ann Docimo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 until 10:45. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clermont, NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions to either Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at www.chop.edu, Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210 or Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation at www.taramillerfoundation.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
