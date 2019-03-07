Fischer, Charles Buttrick, - 79, November 21, 1939 to February 27, 2019 Charles Buttrick Fischer, 79, passed away on February 27, 2019, with his wife Susan by his side. Charlie was the beloved husband of Susan for 58 years and father of Chuck (Penny) and Doug (Maureen Reilly). He adored his grandchildren Tayler, Benjamin, Cameron, and Madeline. Charlie loved boating, fishing, camping, scuba diving, and volunteering for the Shriners and Free Masons. He was an active and dedicated member of the Belcher Lodge, Linwood, NJ, and the Amara Shrine, Palm Beach, FL. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Charlie's life on Saturday, March 16 at Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Service starts at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch at the Lima Estates dining room. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Charlie's memory to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org/giving/donate/) or the Acts Samaritan Fund (https://www.actsretirement.org/legacy-foundation/support-acts-legacy-foundation/)
