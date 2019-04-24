Fishelberg, Lillian, - 100, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. "Diamond Lil" and her late husband, Charlie were long time residents of Ventnor. She is survived by her son Gerald (Joyce), daughter Susan Weinstein (Ted), grandsons Jason Fishelberg (Reiko), Randy Weinstein, Jeremy Fishelberg (Andrea) MIchael Weinstein (Vicky) and ten great - grandchildren who loved spending time with their GG. Lily was a ray of sunshine to those who knew her, a beautiful person inside and out. We are grateful for the wonderful times we had with her and will always cherish her memory. Graveside services will be held Thursday 12 noon at the Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. The family asks that contributions in her memory can be made to The Gardens of Monroe, 189 Applegarth Road, Monroe, NJ 08831. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
