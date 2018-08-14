Fisher, Bernard, - 93, of Vineland, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 after a brief illness. A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 3pm from Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Ave, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Bernard may be made to: Deborah F. Sager Pediatric Fund C/O Inspira Health Network Foundation Cumberland/Salem, 2950 College Drive, Suite 1 F, Vineland, New Jersey 08360. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
