Fisher, James Herbert, - 92, of Galloway, passed away at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Twp., NJ on January 30, 2020. Jim was loving husband to Margaret Louise Maher Fisher until her death in 2014. Jim and Peggy began their family in Havertown, PA; raised four children in Roselle and Middletown, NJ; retired to Pinellas County, FL, and Brick, NJ. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Margaret Simons (Mike), Jim (Alyse), and Patti Corbett (Joe); his sister, Joyce Cobb; and lifelong friend, Virginia King. He is predeceased by his daughter, Doris. Jim was Pop-pop to ten grandchildren and a growing number of a new generation. A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Egg Harbor City, NJ, on Saturday, February 8th at 10:00 am in the morning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a food bank of your choice or Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Feb 8
Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
312 Philadelphia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
312 Philadelphia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
