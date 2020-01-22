Fisher, Judith Ann, - of Somers Point, passed away on January 18, 2020. She was born in Hanover, PA and moved to Somers Point in 2002. Judith attended Grace Lutheran Church and was formerly a member of Upper Merion Baptist Church. Predeceased by her parents, George and Loraine Myers, and her sister, Evon. Survived by her husband, Howard of 49 years, 2 daughters, Christine Cleveland and Stephanie Fanfera, and 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Vivian Fanfera. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday, January 23rd 1-2:30pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral service 2:30pm. Entombment will be held privately in Valley Forge Memorial Garden. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
