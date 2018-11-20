Fisher, Robert E., Jr., - 67, of Marmora, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Atlantic Care Medical Center Mainland Division, Galloway Township, New Jersey. He was born August 19, 1951, in Queens, New York, to Veronica Alice and Robert Earl Fisher. He was a graduate from Fairfield University in Connecticut where he received his BS degree in science. He worked as a foliage department manager at Fischer Greenhouses, and finishing his career retiring from Super Fresh food markets. He married Beatrice Ireland on February 14, 1981, in Manahawkin, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice; his son, Joseph; his sister Barbara Pontoriero; his brother William Fisher, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
