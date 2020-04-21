Fishman, Sima, - 56, of Arlington, VA April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark Cody. Adored and adoring mother of Levi Cody. Cherished daughter of Brenda Tepper Fishman and the late Lowell Fishman. Dear sister of Dr. Alan (Robin Mano) Fishman. Adored aunt of Ariel and David Fishman. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page, on Wed. April 22, 2020 beginning 11:00 am. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org or the Shirley Mae/Michael J. Fund www.shirleymaefund.org PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, CHERRY HILL, NJ
