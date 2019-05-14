Fitting (nee Reiter), Norma L., - 88, of Blue Anchor, NJ , went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Egg Harbor City she was a resident of Blue Anchor since 1951. Norma worked for many years at Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton in the billing department. She was a devoted member of Open Bible Baptist Church in Williamstown, where she was a member of the Keenagers and Soul Winning Ministries. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Albert E. Fitting, Jr. and her beloved son Albert E. Fitting III. She is survived by four loving children, Dennis Fitting (Lorraine), William Fitting (Jodi), Janice Fitting, and Susan Schramm, three grandchildren, Steven Schramm (Tiffany), William Fitting, Jr., and Christopher Fitting, three great grandchildren, Ryker Schramm, Jaxon Schramm and Emery Schramm, one brother, William Reiter, her caregiver, Natalie and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00AM at Open Bible Baptist Church, 1073 New Brooklyn Road, Williamstown, NJ, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, White Horse Pike in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Open Bible Baptist Church, 1073 New Brooklyn Road, Williamstown, NJ 08094. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
