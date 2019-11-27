Fitzgerald, Dorrie, - 62, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her mother, with family and close friends by her side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a long and difficult battle with cancer. Dorrie was a fierce warrior, both tough as nails and yet compassionate and empathetic, bound and determined not to let this disease stop her enjoyment of life. Dorrie can pride herself as being in the first wave of cocktail servers hired when Resorts opened its doors as the very first Atlantic City casino in 1978. Her strong people skills and infectious personality easily charmed the patrons and brought her much success over her decades-long employment there. Dorrie closed out her career in the food and hospitality business at Laguna Grill Restaurant where owners Rip Reynolds and Tony Bruno extended Dorrie innumerable kindnesses. The family is most grateful to them for this. Dorrie, affectionally known as "Scrumptious" by her family members, especially enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. She rarely missed a family function of any kind. Having no children of her own, she basked in the glory of being "Aunt Dorrie" not only to her own nephew and two nieces but also to many of their friends and extended family offspring as well, spoiling them rotten. Everybody fell in love with her. Dorrie also found much joy in her devoted circle of friends, especially spending time with her closet and dearest friend, Norma McManus, Dorrie's "sister", not by birth, but by bond. Whether it was just hanging out with the "Girls" together sharing a bottle, or two, or threeof their favorite wines, vacationing together, adventure-seeking, or often times up to some type of "mischief", those times were always filled with tons of laughter, smiles, and plenty of love to go around. Dorrie is survived by her 96-year-old loving mother, Florence, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond; brothers Dennis (Linda), and Eddie (Shannon); nieces Jamie (Tony), Chelsea; nephew Kyle, and great-nieces (Maddi and Kali). Dorrie will be dearly missed, but her strength, resilience, empathy, humor, and kindness will forever live on in our memories. A Celebration of Life will be forthcoming, date and location to be determined by the Family. To share your fondest memory of Dorrie please visit www.keatesplum.com .Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
