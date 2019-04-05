Fitzgerald, Joan, - 68, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She is survived by her children, brothers and sister, and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

