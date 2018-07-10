Fitzgerald, Kathleen Mary, - 62, of Linwood, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Born in East Orange, NJ and grew up in Newark, NJ, Kathleen attended East Orange Catholic High School and Graduated from Montclair State. As a child she spent all her summers either with her Grandparents, John and Grace Quigley, in Atlantic City or in Pleasantville with her Uncle Ed Quigley and his family. Kathleen was a long term employee of South Jersey Gas Company. For many years she enjoyed maintaining a book review blog and made many friends throughout the United States and Canada. Kathleen enjoyed traveling, including many trips to her relatives in Ireland where her father had been born. Although Kathleen never married and had no children she was very close to her niece Mary Kate who as a toddler nicknamed her "Kiki". Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Margaret (née Quigley) Fitzgerald. She is survived by her brother Michael and his wife Nancy; her Niece Mary-Kate Rosenblit and husband Greg; her first cousins and their families locally and in Ireland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 12th at 11:00am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield. A viewing will be held from 9:30am until the time of Mass. Interment will be held on Saturday, July 14th at 11:00am at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
