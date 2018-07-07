Fitzpatrick, Claire Ann, - of Somers Point, formerly of Chicopee, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018. She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Catherine Fitzpatrick; her sisters, Mary and Eleanor Fitzpatrick; and her brother, Dr. James Fitzpatrick. Claire graduated from Holy Name High School in Chicopee and received her Nursing diploma from the Providence Hospital School of Nursing. She received a Bachelors degree in Sociology from Elms College in Chicopee, and a Bachelors degree in Nursing from Case Reserve in Cleveland. She received her Master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Springfield College. She also studied at the University of Connecticut, as well as Rowan College and Fairleigh Dickinson in New Jersey. Her professional career encompassed teaching nursing at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield Massachusetts, teaching at Springfield College, Atlantic Community, and Ocean Community College. For many years, she worked as a school Psychologist in Ventnor, Margate, Pleasantville, and Pineland High School, New Gretna, and Green Bank schools. Her academic career was always one of high honors and she was a member of the National Honors Society in Psychology. Claire is survived by her loving partner, Larry Defeo and his daughters Deborah and Lori Ann; a niece, Maura Fitzpatrick; a niece, Deirdre Fitzpatrick and her husband Amir; and her nephew, Brendan Fitzpatrick and his wife Crissy. She leaves two grandnieces, Nora and Elinor; and one grandnephew, Liam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood. A gathering will be held from 9:15am until the time of the Mass. A private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ will follow. In honor of Claire's devotion to service to others, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities USA in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
my deep condolence to her . she was a very good lady. we will always remember her. RIP . greetings for her in heaven webrootsafe
