Fitzpatrick, Francis X. "Frank", - 71, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday July 16, 2018. Frank was born in Philadelphia to the late Francis and Anne Fitzpatrick. He was a plumber for Union Local 690 in Philadelphia. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Frank was the Past President of the Penn Jersey String Band Association. He was a member of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428 and the Operating Engineers Union Local 68. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Nanci (nee Muldowney), his son Fran Fitzpatrick, his brother Tom Fitzpatrick and his sisters Roseanne Shveima (Joe) and Kathleen Walsh (Joe). Frank will be missed by his dogs Penny and Jersey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's Life Celebration and visitation on Tuesday July 24, 2018 from 10 to 10:45am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Elks Service will be at 10:45am with a Memorial Service to follow at 11am. Interment will be private at the family's convenience. To share your fondest memory of Frank please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
