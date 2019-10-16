Fitzpatrick, Jacqueline A., - 63, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Swainton. Condolences and at www.radzieta.com

