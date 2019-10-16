Fitzpatrick, Jacqueline A., - 63, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Swainton. Condolences and at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
EHT mom goes viral locally in fight to beat breast cancer
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.