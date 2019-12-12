Flaherty, Gloria (nee Di Martino), - 87, of Somers Point, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Gloria was a homemaker and was also employed at Fairway Pharmacy & Sears during her life. She was also a dedicated volunteer for many years as Chief of the Somers Point Volunteer Rescue Squad & also volunteered for the VFW in Somers Point, Shore Memorial & Mainland Band. Gloria is predeceased by her parents Pasquale & Maria DiMartino, her husband of 45 years Donald Flaherty Sr, son-in-law Gary Pickeral and grandson John J. Flaherty Jr. Surviving to carry on her memory are her 6 children: Donna Cathcart-Flaherty of FL, Donald "Skip" Flaherty, John Flaherty Sr (Pilar), Michael Flaherty Sr (Barb), Brenda Flaherty-Pickeral & Kimberly Flaherty all of NJ. 10 grandchildren: Richard, Ronnie, Raymond (Kathy) Cathcart, Jessica, Francesca, Michael Jr, Brian (Liz) Flaherty, Joshua Anderson (Martha), Megan and Matthew Pickeral. 6 great-grandchildren: Heather Cathcart, Julian, Ivan, Dylan, Layla & Patrick Flaherty & Grand Dog-Sasha Cutie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Saturday, December 14th 10-10:45am at New Life Church, 2577 Tilton Rd. Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial following in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's name to New Life Church at the address above. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Most Popular
-
'It was unreal': Mother of missing Bridgeton girl tells Dr. Phil on TV show
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
Miss America denies credentials to The Press and some national media
-
Atlantic City crash causes road closure
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.