Flaherty, Gloria (nee Di Martino), - 87, of Somers Point, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Gloria was a homemaker and was also employed at Fairway Pharmacy & Sears during her life. She was also a dedicated volunteer for many years as Chief of the Somers Point Volunteer Rescue Squad & also volunteered for the VFW in Somers Point, Shore Memorial & Mainland Band. Gloria is predeceased by her parents Pasquale & Maria DiMartino, her husband of 45 years Donald Flaherty Sr, son-in-law Gary Pickeral and grandson John J. Flaherty Jr. Surviving to carry on her memory are her 6 children: Donna Cathcart-Flaherty of FL, Donald "Skip" Flaherty, John Flaherty Sr (Pilar), Michael Flaherty Sr (Barb), Brenda Flaherty-Pickeral & Kimberly Flaherty all of NJ. 10 grandchildren: Richard, Ronnie, Raymond (Kathy) Cathcart, Jessica, Francesca, Michael Jr, Brian (Liz) Flaherty, Joshua Anderson (Martha), Megan and Matthew Pickeral. 6 great-grandchildren: Heather Cathcart, Julian, Ivan, Dylan, Layla & Patrick Flaherty & Grand Dog-Sasha Cutie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Saturday, December 14th 10-10:45am at New Life Church, 2577 Tilton Rd. Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial following in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's name to New Life Church at the address above. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

