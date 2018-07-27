Flake, Anthony, - 79, of Williamstown, died July 25, 2018.Tony worked as a custodian at Collings Lakes Elementary School before his retirement. He is survived by two children, Kathy (David) Coyle and Lisa (Jeremy) Newton; one brother, Louis Flake; one sister, Margaret (Tom) McCann; and three grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday 3-4:30pm at Calvary Chapel Vineland 4630 Mays Landing Rd. Vineland, NJ where service will begin at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Calvary Chapel Vineland Youth Group at the above address. Arr. by Norton Funeral Home Williamstown. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
