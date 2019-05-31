Flammer, Ann M., - 97, of Egg Harbor Township, and formerly of Union passed away on May, 29, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel, 1212 Kelly St. in Union on Saturday, June 1st at 10:15am. Entombment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park. Visiting hours at Bradley, Haeberle & Barth Funeral Home, 1100 Pine Ave. in Union will be on Friday from 7 to 9pm. For full obituary or to send a condolence, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com. A longtime resident of Union, Ann worked for many years as a salesperson and seamstress at Whitney's in Union. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Edward Flammer. She was the loving mother of John Flammer (Rosemary) and Elaine Kunigonis (Michael). She is also survived by her cherished 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
