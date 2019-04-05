Flanagan, Florence, - 79, of Galloway, NJ passed to her eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and teacher. Flo was born and raised in Paterson NJ, then moved to West Milford to raise a family. She graduated from William Paterson University and achieved a master's degree in Education. She was a 4th and 5th grade teacher in Marshall Hill School in West Milford for 25 years until she retired in 2002 and later moved Galloway NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Yasaitis, her brother Frank Yates and her sister Joyce Cesar. She is survived by her husband Peter Flanagan of 58 years, children Susan (Brent) Zerull, Sharon (Noel) McGuire, Steven (Kristina) Flanagan and Scott Flanagan; also her grandchildren Taylor Zerull, Colin McGuire, Carter Flanagan, Kylie Flanagan, Cooper Flanagan, Connor Flanagan as well as many nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been made for the viewing at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, NJ for Tuesday, April 9th, 4-7pm and visitation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon, NJ on Wednesday, April 10th, 10-11am with a mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
