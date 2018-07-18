Flanagan, Kevin C., - of Egg Harbor Twp., On Wednesday, July 11th 2018, loving husband, son, friend, and father, passed away at the age of 37. Kevin was born on April 7,1981 in Somers Point, NJ to parents Charles T. and Nancy Flanagan. He was a very hard worker and was proud to be a Union Laborer for Local 172 for many years. On March 31, 2006 he married the love of his life, Tracy A. Grosso, and they spent 15 years building a wonderful life together. Kevin loved to ride motorcycles, ATVs, and mudding with his little buddy Kevin Jr. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed going to Phillies games with his brother Timmy and Kevin Jr. He was a kind-hearted soul and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved all kinds of music and was always the life of the party. He loved his 5 dogs, Rudy, Tater Tot, Honeybear, Doodlebug and Butters to the moon and back. He had such a fun loving, silly personality, and never took a bad picture. He was loved by all that he came in contact with and will be truly and deeply missed. Kevin is predeceased by his grandparents, Gladys (Granny) Carty and George Jr., and EllaMae Flanagan and his brother-in-law, Shaun Meuse. He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Grosso Flanagan, son Kevin Jr., two step children Frankie Rudolph (Fiancee Samantha Atack) and Breana Rudolph, brother Timmy Carty (Barbara Harrington), and sister Tammy Carty, niece Krystal Hayes (her husband Jimmy Shaner and their daughter Charli, nephew Hunter and niece Misty Hayes) and Brian (Jamie) Carty, his niece Tabitha and nephews Xander and Ben) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, July 19th 6-8 pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Services and burial private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Rd, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.