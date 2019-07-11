Flanigan, Margaret M., - 90, of Collings Lakes, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Manhattan, NY she has been a resident of Collings Lakes since 1973. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Church. Margaret enjoyed traveling and she was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was predeceased by her baby son, Francis Convey and her sister, Helen O'Hanlon and her son in law William Mayeski. She is survived by seven children, Arlene Mayeski, James Convey (Louann), Margaret Convey (Anthony), Maureen Convey (Joseph), Patricia Gilbert (Roger), Michael Convey (Alice) and Cathleen Flanigan (Mike Arnold), one brother, Edward Doherty, one sister, Cathy Paparella, four grandchildren, Philip (Melissa), Claire, Ronan, and Liam. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 19 Malaga Road, Collings Lakes, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).
