Flannery, Kathleen A.(nee Buckley), - 71, of Collings Lakes, NJ passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Samaritan House in Voorhees, NJ. Kathy was born in Camden, NJ and lived in the South Jersey area all her life. She graduated from Nursing School and went on to have work in the Pediatric Department as West Jersey Hospital in Camden. After her retirement from nursing, she dedicated her life to fostering babies born addicted to crack cocaine and alcohol. Kathleen is predeceased by her husbands, Hector Cabrera and Thomas Flannery, whom she shared three sons. She leaves behind her sons, Lewis Flannery, Christopher Flannery and Paul Flannery, her special friend Larissa Macaluso, a brother Paul R. Buckley, Jr. and his wife Rosemarie Guggino Buckley of Indian Mills, NJ and a sister Edie Nelson and her Husband Joseph of Jim Thorpe, PA. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends who loved her dearly. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday February 6th from 9:00 -11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 12:00 pm at Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Rd. Collings Lakes, NJ. Cremation will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. marinellafuneralhome.com
