Flara, Marjorie, - 87, of Avalon, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Phila. PA. She has been a local resident of Avalon, NJ for more than 35 years. Married to John Flara for over 50 years. Mrs. Flara was retired from teaching at Margaret Mace Elementary School. She was an avid gardener and loved to care for her many animals. She loved to paint but most of all she loved and adored her two sons. She is survived by her by her two sons Michael Flara and Steven (Rita) Flara. She is also survived by her brothers, Charlie (Dottie) Minahan and Bill (Dolores) Minahan. Interment will be at The Cold Spring Cemetery located at 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.