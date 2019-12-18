Flara, Marjorie, - 87, of Avalon, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Phila. PA. She has been a local resident of Avalon, NJ for more than 35 years. Married to John Flara for over 50 years. Mrs. Flara was retired from teaching at Margaret Mace Elementary School. She was an avid gardener and loved to care for her many animals. She loved to paint but most of all she loved and adored her two sons. She is survived by her by her two sons Michael Flara and Steven (Rita) Flara. She is also survived by her brothers, Charlie (Dottie) Minahan and Bill (Dolores) Minahan. Interment will be at The Cold Spring Cemetery located at 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

