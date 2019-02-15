Fletcher, June A. , - 92, of Atco, (nee Jerromes) passed away Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. June was born and raised in Coventry England, where she was a member of the Women's Land Army. While serving she met her husband who was serving in the US Army. They married in England. After the war, they settled in America and raised a family. June became very involved in the community of Winslow Twp. She was a member of the EPA and was the overseer of Winslow Twp. Senior Citizens Center. She organized fundraisers for Winslow Monopoly and was a court mediator. She was a real estate agent for Elm Towne in Elm, NJ. June volunteered at Kessler Hospital from 1977 till closing and also Virtua Hospital till 2008. She was an active member of her community at the Fountains and founded the Library and card club and organized many activities for the residents. She is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Daisey Jerromes and her husband Robert W. Fletcher. She is survived by her two daughters, Carletta Smith of Cedar Brook and Carol Fletcher of South Carolina and her brother Peter Jerromes of Coventry, England. Loving grandmother of Melanie Gaffney, Stacci and Anastasia Smith, William and Geoffrey Bailey and Carol Ann Kowalski. Great grandmother of Mason and Madison Gaffney, Kyla Smith, Danger Hohbein, Alexandria Galvan, Oliver, Daphne, Andrew and Joshua Bailey and Michael, Kaitlyn, Joseph and Prescott Kowalski. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday February 16th 11:00am-1:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm. Burial will take place in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Rt. 50 Estell Manor. Please share condolences at www.marinellafuneralhome.com. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Center for Childhood Cancer Research 34th & Civic Center Blvd. Phila., PA. 19104
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.