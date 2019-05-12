Flippen, Daniel E. , - 57, of Mays Landing, formerly of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Charles Flippen and Juanita (Miller) Flippen and his brother David Flippen. Dan is survived by his sons Daniel Flippen and DJ Flippen. His siblings; sisters Carmella (Kurczewski) Vega husband Matt, Regina (Kurczewski) Sherwood husband Walter, Sally Flippen, Sandra (Flippen) Sudler, Suzie (Flippen) Peck, Lillie (Flippen) Heintz, brothers; Timothy Flippen, Marco Flippen and Paolo Flippen and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The pride of Dan's life was his son's. He was an avid lifelong Eagles and Phillies fan. Dan loved camping and camped at Egg Harbor City Lake his entire life and passed the love onto his children. Dan was an incredibly talented florist for 30 years. A gathering and service was held on Saturday, May 11th at Boakes Funeral Home. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
