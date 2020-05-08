Flood, Eleanor, - It is with deepest sorrow that the family of Eleanor H. (King) Flood, announce her sudden death on Wednesday, May 6th at the age of 98. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph J. Flood, Sr.; Son-in-Law, David A. Iuliucci, Sr.; and Grandson, William J. Flood, Jr. Eleanor, or as her husband called her, "Petunia," leaves behind her devoted children, her daughter, Raye Ann Iuliucci from Waterford; her sons, Joseph J. (Carolyn) Flood from Hammonton; Edward C. (Diane) Flood, from Vineland; and William C. (Susan) Flood, from Valerica, FL. She also leaves behind her Grandchildren: David, Jr.(Donna) Iuliucci; Jeffrey (Carolyn) Iuliucci; Jennifer (Augustine) Morganti; Joseph (Andrea) Flood; Robyn Flood; Ashley (Robert) Weisbecker; Jessica Flood; Sarah (Vinnie Willson) Flood; Brian and Brandon Flood; Robert (Linda) Bizzoco; Caryl Berenato; Joseph (Gayle) Berenato; and Anthony Quiqley. Her legacy also includes Great-Grandchildren Alexa, Taylor, David III, and Olivia Iuliucci; Francesca and Gianna Morganti; Kelsie and Justin Flood; Skye and Robbie Weisbecker; Giavanna and Lorenzo Asencio; Lincoln Willson; Brandon and Brian Bizzoco; Sophia Berenato; Christopher, Nicholas, and Samantha Berenato; and Anthony Quigley. Along with her Great-Great Grandchildren Sophie Marden and Jameson Bentsen. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Eleanor was born and raised in Philadelphia, mostly in foster care. She graduated 12th grade from Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia. She overcame any obstacles that came her way and while doing so, never giving up that hope and dream of being a part of a loving family. She definitely achieved this goal! She was also known as "Granny Bird" to most family and friends. She was a loving and caring person who always had a smile on her face to greet anyone and everyone she came in contact with. She enjoyed life to its fullest, especially with the love of her life, Joe. They made friends wherever they went and never turned down a great party, a good dance, nor a shot of whiskey! She retired from Acme after 28 years of employment; and, Hammonton Board of Education, after 11 years. She was a volunteer at the Hammonton Canoe Club, a former member of the Red Hats, and also previously served as a Volunteer at Kessler Memorial Hospital. She leaves behind a great legacy we all hope to achieve in our lifetime! Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
