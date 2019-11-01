Florentine, Fortunata "Nata", - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, went to be with our Lord on October 28th at her home in EHT. She was surrounded by beauty and love as she passed over to her truly deserved reward. Nata influenced everyone she met with her beauty, grace, intelligence, strength, service and unconditional love. She led by example. She was born in Atlantic City Hospital on August 26th, 1928 to the late Katherine and Phillip Rando. She is predeceased by her beloved sisters Dominique " Netta" Fruscio and Antonina 'Nina" Rudolph and brother Anthony Rando. She was married for 63 years to the late Rudolph Florentine. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School. While Nata would have loved to have been a nurse, circumstances deemed that impossible. She worked for the Bell Telephone Company for thirty years. There she made many precious lifelong friends. Her favorite time of the month was when they all got together to play BUNCO. Nata resided in Ventnor for 63 years. The ocean was her bliss. Tranquility was found sitting on her porch, looking at the bay. She loved Absecon Island. The Ventnor City Fireman not only assisted her numerous times but also made her son an honorary fireman. Nata respected and cherished them. She attended St. James Church but St. Michaels in Atlantic City was the parish of her heart. Fortunata is predeceased by her niece and nephew, Jay Florentine and Kathy Fruscio. She is survived by the love of her life her granddaughter, Jena Librizzi of Maple Shade NJ, her precious loving brother Ross Rando of Northfield, NJ; her brother-in-laws Paul Rudolph and Harry Fruscio; her children Joanne Florentine Kunik and husband Maitland Kunik of EHT, Susan Florentine of EHT and the joy of her life, Rudy Florentine of Northfield. Also, surviving are her beloved nieces and nephews, Paula and Jack Stryker of Ventnor, Patty and Tom Evan of Northfield, Carol and Greg Bell of Galloway, Robert and Susan Rando of Absecon, Phillip Rando of Blackwood, Kelly Thavisack of Absecon and Ray and Kathy Fruscio of Mays Landing. She treasured her many great-nieces and nephews and took great pride in all of their accomplishments. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior from 10:00- 11:00 AM at St. Michael Church 10 N. Mississippi Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Following that, Nata will be interned at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers Nata's wish was that donations be made to NAMI ( National Alliance of the Mentally Ill) P.O. Box 1557 Absecon, NJ 08201. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
