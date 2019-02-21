Flowers, Ronald S., - 75, of Pleasantville, born on Sept. 6, 1943 in Mullins, SC to Roland and Eliza Flowers, he departed this life on Feb.14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean. He leaves to mourn his passing his children, Sandra (Derek), Maria (Kevin), Stephanie (Alvin), Ronald, Jr. (Victoria), Kevin, and Yolanda Flowers; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 10:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. Burial will follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. adams-perfect.com
